Branden Grace admits controversy over Wentworth drop has played on his mind

South Africa's Branden Grace admitted the reaction to his controversial drop in the BMW PGA Championship had played on his mind as he remained firmly in contention at Wentworth.

After making an eagle on the 12th to move into a tie for the lead during the first round, Grace's approach to the 13th plugged in the bank of a bunker, leaving him with an awkward lie on the upslope.

However, after taking his stance in the sand, the 29-year-old called in a rules official and said his feet were touching the rubber sheeting at the base of the bunker, thereby entitling him to a free drop.

The decision was met with criticism on social media, with Danny Willett, whose former caddie Jonathan Smart is now working for Grace, writing on Twitter: "@EuropeanTour please explain that drop?! Burying feet enough in to get to the base of the bunker???"

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley labelled the ruling "ridiculous" and added: "If you twist your feet enough you're bound to eventually reach the bunker lining.

"That means any time a player wants relief from a poor lie he can simply twist his feet until he reaches the bunker lining. That can't be right."

Grace maintained he had not done anything wrong after adding a second round of 71 to his opening 68, and said McGinley had been in touch to clarify his position.

" I actually received a message from Paul this morning saying that he had nothing against me at all and he didn't criticise me for taking a drop," Grace said. "He doesn't agree with the ruling."

Asked about Willett's opinion, Grace added: " There is always going to be a thing like that. If it wasn't him it would be a spectator.

"You are always going to get some good vibes and some bad vibes, that is just the name of the game.

"There were a couple of players that said some stuff but a couple of guys came up to me on the putting green. Peter Hanson said he had a situation like that yesterday and he didn't even think of asking for the ruling.

"He said to me this morning if he knew what he knows now, if he ever gets in that situation then he might ask. I am sure I am not going to be the last one. There is a lot of controversy in the rulings these days.

"I don't think I did anything wrong. The rules official was there and he made the call so that is the end of the story.

"With seeing what people said about it there is a little bit of regret, but again it is the rule. I didn't make those rules and at the end of the day it could have worked to my advantage but I made bogey.

"I probably could have made bogey from where I was anyway so I probably didn't take full advantage of the situation I guess."