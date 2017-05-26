Daryl Powell backs hat-trick hero Greg Eden for England call-up

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell backed free-scoring winger Greg Eden to push for an England call-up after he scored his third hat-trick in as many games for the leaders.

On his 100th career appearance, Eden notched a treble in the dramatic 32-22 Super League comeback win over bottom side Widnes and has now scored 24 tries in just 16 appearances.

Eden's scores proved vital as the Tigers came from 22-10 behind early in the second half to eke out a fifth-straight victory while condemning Widnes to a fifth-successive defeat.

Significantly, England boss Wayne Bennett is aware of Eden's capabilities after coaching him at Brisbane Broncos and the World Cup takes place later this year.

Powell, who takes his team to Leigh on Monday, said: "The one thing that will go in his favour is the fact that Wayne Bennett knows him really well.

"I know from speaking to Wayne that he really rates him and it's difficult to see anyone being any better than Greg at the moment. He's been a great addition for us and the way he caught the ball from Luke Gale's kick for his second try was an incredible piece of skill.

"He gets plenty of opportunities on that left edge but he finds his way to the line and has been fantastic for us - he's strong, quick and his kick returns are pretty exceptional.

"It was a tough game and I thought Widnes were fantastic and played really well.

"We were a bit off and couldn't find our rhythm - some of that was because of last week's game against Leeds and some of it was because of how Widnes played - so we had to dig our way out of it.

"In the last 10 minutes, we got our noses in front and finished the game off. Ultimately it's about winning and that was absolutely crucial. We will make a few changes on Monday."

Eden had scored trebles in the previous two games against St Helens and Leeds and is fast shaping up as the most prolific finisher in the competition.

The Vikings belied their lowly status with a spirited display which saw them cross through Ryan Ince, Jack Johnson, Corey Thompson and Jordan Johnstone.

But Eden's early opener was added to by efforts from Gadwin Springer and Greg Minikin before Eden scored twice more to complete his latest hat-trick.

Matt Cook's try late on confirmed a fifth-straight win for the high-flying hosts, who are shaping up as serious title contenders.

Widnes boss Denis Betts could not fault his side's desire as the battle-weary Vikings look to pick themselves up for Monday's visit of Leeds.

Betts said: "I asked for certain things and was really proud of the effort because we worked really hard.

"There are not a lot of sides who have come here and not had 50 points put on them.

"What we lacked was a bit of game-management at key points in the game and our attack is really disjointed because we are having to chop and change."