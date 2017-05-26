Jorge Sampaoli seems set to swap Sevilla for Argentina

Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle to release Jorge Sampaoli from his contract to become the new Argentina coach, the Spanish club have announced.

Argentina have been looking for a new manager since dismissing Edgardo Bauza in April and Sampaoli, who has never hidden his desire to coach his homeland, quickly emerged as one of the favourites to fill the vacancy.

Senior delegates from the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) travelled to Spain on Thursday to speak with Sevilla, and on Friday afternoon the Andalusian outfit confirmed a deal was in place.

A club statement read: "Sevilla and the Argentinian Football Association have reached an agreement in principle for the release of Jorge Sampaoli as coach of the Nervion club so that he can become coach of Argentina.

"This agreement in principle is pending the drafting and presentation of the relevant documents, which must be signed by all parties by next Thursday, June 1."

Sampaoli, having never before coached in Europe, joined Sevilla on a two-year contract last summer as the successor to Unai Emery, who had led the club to three successive Europa League triumphs.

Sampaoli was unable to add to Sevilla's trophy cabinet this season, the team finishing fourth in LaLiga - for the first time since 2010 - while they were runners-up in both the UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup. They were knocked out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey at the last-16 stage.

However, the attack-minded tactician has managed to enhance his already-impressive reputation during his time in Spain and had been closely linked with a switch to Barcelona.

Argentina were always likely to win out once the opportunity arose, though, with Sampaoli admitting earlier this month: "There is a clear desire from my country to have me as coach and I have had a dream of taking that chance since I was very young.

''It was an opportunity I rejected while I was in pre-season with Sevilla, but it has kept smouldering."

The 57-year-old, who led Chile to Copa America glory in 2015, had a clause in his contract with Sevilla giving him the chance to leave if it was met, and the AFA now appears to have got its man.

The Sevilla statement added: "The figure in the buy-out clause to release Sampaoli from his contract has not been compromised in discussions between Sevilla and the AFA, which has acted as Sampaoli's representative.

"All parties are satisfied with the agreement reached."

If all goes to plan, Sampaoli will now oversee the remainder of Argentina's stuttering World Cup qualifying campaign, which includes four games against Uruguay, Venezuela, Peru and Ecuador.

The Albiceleste - second in the FIFA world rankings - are currently fifth in the South American group having lost four of their 14 fixtures to date, a record which cost Bauza his job after just eight months.