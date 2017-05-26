Kell Brook ready to live the dream at Bramall Lane when he takes on Errol Spence

Kell Brook will be fulfilling a dream he shared with his uncle when he defends his IBF welterweight title against America's Errol Spence at Bramall Lane.

The 31-year-old on Friday completed his descent from the middleweight division by coming in under 147lbs for the fourth defence of his title and his toughest fight to date at that weight.

On Saturday at the home of Sheffield United, who Brook and his uncle Johnny passionately support, he is challenged by a fighter of perhaps the highest calibre, and at the venue his uncle first took him to at seven years old.

Since then Brook has progressed into one of the world's leading fighters at 147lbs, and even against a fighter compared to the great Floyd Mayweather, his uncle expects to remain accurate in predicting Brook's latest success.

"I'm just so happy that my uncle's dream has come true," said the champion, who weighed in at 10st 6lbs 7oz on Friday afternoon. "I am just so motivated for this fight, being back in Sheffield and being here.

"I'm happy I can finally tick this box off and his dream can come true. I've been on to Eddie (Hearn, my promoter) to make it happen for a few years now.

"The atmosphere, when I was a youngster first feeling that: when we're on fire here, it is fantastic.

"(My uncle) said I would win different national titles as an amateur. The British title, he predicted the round and everything (when I defeated Barrie Jones in 2008). And he has done other things that stand out. He has done it again with this.

"He has come to all my fights. He designs all my shorts, every time I've fought, every single fight I have had. So it has been a big input from him.

"He says it is going to be a hard fight, but he thinks I'm going to come out victorious, going the distance. It's finally here now.

"He has done a few things like that in my life, and they have come true."

Spence, 27, was two ounces lighter on Friday, and for all of his promise and reputation is yet to be tested to the same level as Brook.

"If he's thinking he is the next big thing and he's going to show that in his performance, then we're in for one hell of a fight," said the Briton, who like Spence cannot gain more than a further 10lbs by a check weigh-in on Saturday morning.

"I'm experienced, I've had quite a few fights, I've been in some big fights and I know what it takes to be fighting a world champion, and being at world level. So I'm bringing that into this fight."

George Groves earlier weighed in 11st 13lbs 6oz for his WBA super-middleweight title fight against Russia's against Fedor Chudinov, who was four ounces lighter.