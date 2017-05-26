Taylor ready to deal with World Cup pressure after 'rollercoaster of anxiety'

Sarah Taylor describes herself as "incredibly comfortable" back in England's World Cup squad after her "rollercoaster of anxiety" as she struggled with stress-related issues over the past 12 months.

Taylor was included when England this week announced the 15 who will bid to become world-beaters on home soil this summer.

For the hugely-talented wicketkeeper-batsman, it is a triumph already to be back in the reckoning.

Speaking for the first time since her return was confirmed, Taylor acknowledges the World Cup campaign will bring its extra pressures - and she is ready for them.

"I'm incredibly comfortable to be back playing, and the girls have been absolutely brilliant," said the 28-year-old, who last played international cricket at the ICC World Twenty20 in India almost 14 months ago but was back in the England fold in Abu Dhabi as they prepared for their big summer ahead at the start of this season.

"The fact that the World Cup is at home as well makes it extra special," she added.

"To be back in time for the World Cup has been a hard journey, but very worth it so far.

"It's been a rollercoaster of anxiety...(and) the ECB have been brilliant in terms of not just rushing me back in.

"I'm back and I'm ready to face the World Cup, and the scrutiny that professional sport brings."

That will mean mental and emotional challenges on and off the pitch.

"I don't think we can shy away from the fact that in a World Cup there will be pressure," she said.

"Through what I've dealt with over the last 12 months, I feel like I'm probably mentally strong enough to deal with those pressures."

Taylor has had many small victories, and setbacks, on her road back to the England squad since she announced a year ago she would be unavailable because of stress-related issues.

"When I took that break I didn't look too far ahead," she said.

"Literally getting out of bed was the highlight of a day, and then accept that doing something brilliant might mean walking outside - that was a tick in the box.

"Then all of a sudden I found myself wanting to train again... next thing I knew I was on a plane going to Abu Dhabi, and that was a very last-minute decision.

"It was a very, very tough decision and a tough tour to go through. But I think for myself, the girls and the staff it was a massive learning curve for everyone."

Taylor, who has played eight Tests, 101 one-day internationals and 81 T20Is, has had to be very honest, and patient.

"I've learned that the person I became over the last three or four years wasn't me.

"I wasn't being honest with myself.

"As soon as I actually said something I was able to get the help that I needed - and I'm in a much better position now than I was last year, and from where I was three of four years ago... that's including my cricket.

"There's still social anxiety going on day to day, new places are still a struggle for me, and I still have to push through those.

"Where I'm most comfortable is out in the middle - batting, wicket-keeping and being around the girls."

That is a major success already, but of course Taylor wants more.

Asked about her World Cup ambitions, she said: "Ultimately you want to win the tournament, don't you?

"My success, from a very personal point of view, is obviously to perform, but flip that to the mental side of things and it's about getting through the tour unscathed.

"I'm realistic that there probably will be some bumps, but actually if I get through it I should look back and be completely proud of myself for doing it.

"I'm proud that I've even put myself out there to do it."