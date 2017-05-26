Tony Smith hoping Warrington can bounce back quickly after Leeds drubbing

Tony Smith is thankful for the short turnaround to Warrington's next fixture after his side were outclassed by Leeds in a 40-0 defeat.

The Wolves had slowly moved up the Super League table after earning their first victory of the season against the Rhinos in April but they had no answer to Leeds at Headingley on Friday night.

Inspired by hooker Matt Parcell and half-back Rob Burrow, the home side ran in seven tries to move eight points clear of one of their traditional title rivals.

Monday's home clash with high-flying Salford gives the Wolves an opportunity to put things right and Smith feels the Spring Bank Holiday double-header has worked in his team's favour.

"It was not good enough," said Smith. "If you play poor it's not a great place to come to, and we were poor with the ball today.

"Some of the errors we made were just not good enough. It's a dangerous place to come to and make errors. They've got some dangerous players who can capitalise on them.

"I didn't see that coming. We built up well this week but some of those performances just come out of the blue.

"We were hoping to build on last week (the Magic Weekend draw with Wigan) and that commitment but these guys have had a couple of substantial defeats this season and once Leeds got on a roll it was hard to stop.

"In some ways it's a good thing for us that we play on Monday. It's horrible when you've got a long turnaround after playing poorly. You can dwell on it and that can eat you up.

"We've only got a few days to dust ourselves off and we can make amends."

Leeds head coach Brian McDermott refused to get carried away by his side's performance against a team he felt were way below par.

"It was clinical and the further the game went the better we got," said McDermott, who confirmed full-back Ashton Golding had suffered a hamstring strain.

"But I'm just mindful we're playing a team who aren't where we know they can be. We went through that last year.

"We'll judge it accordingly. I'm really pleased not to have a try scored against us but at the same time we beat a team that is lacking confidence and not as good as they can be."

Parcell scored a hat-trick to continue his impressive start to life with the Rhinos but McDermott feels the best is yet to come from the Australian hooker.

"He's been good for us since he came here despite not having a pre-season with us," added McDermott.

"There's still some improvement in him. I thought Rob Burrow when he went on was very influential as well. He posed a massive threat for us."