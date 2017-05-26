Wood sees red but Mallinder delighted at Champions Cup spot

Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder defended England flanker Tom Wood after the Northampton skipper was sent off in his side's play-off victory over Stade Francais.

Despite being down to 13 men Northampton came from behind to beat the European Challenge Cup winners, with Mallinder's 20-year-old son Harry landing a touchline conversion with seven minutes to go to seal a 23-22 win and secure European Champions Cup rugby next season.

Wood was sent off in the 63rd minute for stamping on the head of Stade full-back Djibril Camara and it could mean the 30-year-old misses England's tour of Argentina, with a likely RFU disciplinary hearing to come that could lead to a ban.

The crowd were incensed with the decision, believing Camara was play-acting, with Wood insinuating as much when he went over to the France international and pointed to his head, which sparked an altercation as Wood left the pitch.

But Stade director of rugby Gonzalo Quesada said Camara needed stiches in a cut above his left eye and suffered bruising to his cheek.

Mallinder said: "I don't think anybody can see Tom putting his foot on the opponent, it was an unfortunate one and it certainly wasn't deliberate, but we will have to see what the disciplinary panel says."

Wood's red card galvanised Northampton, who were still losing 22-16 after being 22-6 behind at the break thanks to the searing pace of Stade's backs.

Waisea Nayacalevu, Jeremy Sinzelle and Camara touched down for Stade but Mallinder's three penalties kept Saints in touch, with Ben Foden adding a try. And despite having Wood red-carded and Rory Hutchinson in the sin-bin, Ahsee Tualau scored with seven minutes to go.

Young Mallinder was only playing at 10 because of injuries to Stephen Myler and JJ Hanrahan, but with the pressure of Champions Cup qualification hinging on the kick he coolly converted - not that his father had any doubt.

"He has been doing that in the back garden for a long time," said Mallinder Sr. "The crowd were magnificent; I have not heard them as noisy as that for a long time. We want to compete at the highest level, and the fans want to see top-class rugby here.

"I know we were behind at half-time, but we had actually played a lot of good rugby in the first half. We had more carries than them and we made more metres than them but when we lost the ball, they were clinical in terms of turning us over and scoring tries.

"We talked about our fitness, playing the game hard, so we couldn't just go wide as they have got some good outside backs, we had to go through them. Even when we were down to 13 men we stuck at that and the tactic worked well."

Quesada added: "The defeat is super tough, but we should be quite proud of ourselves, we gave everything we had.

"I talked to Djibril, he felt he couldn't defend himself. I saw his face, and he has had stitches in the cut.

"It was a pity, the reaction of the public. His face is not the face of someone acting."