Manchester City start summer spending with Bernardo Silva signing

Manchester City have made their first signing of what could be a busy summer by landing Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva.

The 22-year-old Portugal international will join City from the Ligue 1 champions on July 1.

Press Association Sport understands City will pay £43million for the midfielder, who had also been linked with a move to City's neighbours Manchester United this summer.

Silva's arrival comes as manager Pep Guardiola overhauls a squad which finished a disappointing third in the Premier League in his first season in charge.

On Thursday City announced the departures of goalkeeper Willy Caballero, full-backs Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna and winger Jesus Navas, while long-serving defender Pablo Zabaleta has signed for West Ham.

Midfielder Yaya Toure is also out of contract this summer and, despite fighting his way back into the reckoning having initially been frozen out by Guardiola, his future remains in the balance.

The Ivory Coast international would have to accept a pay cut to stay on with a short-term deal, although the suggestion from the 34-year-old's advisers is that the financial side would not be a problem.

Guardiola is likely to be looking for at least five new signings this summer, with Saturday's newspapers linking City with moves for Monaco's Benjamin Mendy and Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker.

And first signing Silva is eager to play his part in returning City to the top of the Premier League.

"I'm now at one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great," Silva told his new club's official website.

"I'm very happy to be part of Manchester City's team and I look forward to trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals.

"Of course when you have the opportunity of being trained by Guardiola, you don't say no. If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best.

"As we all know, what he did in Barcelona and Bayern Munich was amazing and we expect also here that he will win titles. It's great to be working with him and to have this opportunity."