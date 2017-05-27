Per Mertesacker returns to Arsenal starting line-up for FA Cup final

Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker made his first start in 392 days in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

With Laurent Koscielny, Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi out of the backline, the 32-year-old lined up in the back three alongside Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal.

David Ospina and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were the other Arsenal changes at Wembley, where Chelsea boss Antonio Conte brought in captain Gary Cahill, Pedro and Nemanja Matic.