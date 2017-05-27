Steffon Armitage wants England to lift Test ban on oversea based players

Steffon Armitage has urged England bosses to end the ban on selecting stars based overseas that stalled his Test career six years ago.

Armitage helped Toulon lift three successive European titles in a glittering five-year stint with the Cote d'Azur heavyweights.

Now with Pau, the 31-year-old has remained stuck on just five caps owing to his move to France - but insisted he will never regret moving abroad.

Armitage believes every England player who has experienced French club rugby has improved, and challenged the Rugby Football Union to change their policy and take full advantage.

"I would definitely say they should lift that ban," said Armitage, who will line up against England for the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

"Players need to feel like they've got a right to and achieve better, to want better. Rugby careers are really short and you're taking that right away from them.

"Quite a lot of them are going to look back and say 'what if' and you should never have that throughout your career. You should be happy with what you've achieved.

"Most of those guys as well believe that they are taking a massive risk as well.

"They are taking their whole family and are moving to a different country.

"That's actually showing that those guys have got some guts and they want to become better players. It might work, it might not work but they are willing to give it a go. I'm for it, I'm for the guys being available, wherever they want to play."

England boss Eddie Jones last week revealed he has only ever been turned down by one player that he had asked to represent England.

Former London Irish star Armitage insisted he was not that man however, before insisting he has no immediate plans to chase a Test return with England.

Asked if he had rejected advances from Jones, Armitage said: "No. They (England) obviously wanted me to move back to Bath and to Wasps to be able to play for them but I truly believe me staying in France was a better option to become a better rugby player.

"Playing in France I have improved every day, so I felt that was the place to be. I didn't do it for him, for anyone, I did it for my personal thing.

"I thought it would be the best. It is my career, not the newspapers, not the coaches, it was my career so my decision. It was a difficult decision but sometimes you have to go with your gut and go through with it.

"England was massive; I have some great memories from England, but this weekend with the Barbarians is all about having fun.

"I don't have to prove anything to anyone - I am quite happy with how my career has gone.

"I have achieved all the things I wanted to achieve already, so I am going to go out there, enjoy it and score three tries!

"I am not going out there to prove anyone right or wrong, I am going out there to play for myself, the boys and my friends and family.

"I might be getting a bit older but I've still got it and still have the want. I will keep smiling as I always do and enjoy it."