Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson admits he has "probably" played his last match for Benfica amid reports linking him with a move to Manchester City.

The 23-year-old, who won a Portuguese league and cup double this season, is reportedly in talks to join former Monaco winger Bernardo Silva in completing a summer switch to City, who are rebuilding after finishing third in the Premier League.

When asked about City's interest - cited in the Manchester Evening News and by national newspapers - following Benfica's 2-1 cup final victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes on Sunday night, the keeper told Portuguese newspaper Record: "I still do not know, but this was probably my last match with Benfica."

Pep Guardiola is looking for alternative options between the sticks after deciding to let Willy Caballero leave at the end of his contract.

Claudio Bravo has endured a shaky first season in England following his move from Barcelona while Joe Hart's future is uncertain as he completes a loan spell at Torino.