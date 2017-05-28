Mo Farah warms up for World Championships with 5,000 metres win in Eugene

A dominant Sir Mo Farah fired an early warning ahead of this summer's World Championships in London by claiming victory over 5,000 metres at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

The 34-year-old, who will be looking to retain his 5,000m and 10,000m crowns in August in his final year on the track, showed once again his awesome finishing speed to pull away from a strong field and cross the line in 13 minutes 00.70 seconds.

The four-time Olympic champion finished clear of Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha, who clocked 13mins 01.21secs, with Geoffrey Kamworor finishing in 13:01.35.

Farah's time in the Diamond League race, his second competition of the outdoor season following a second-place finish over 1500m earlier this month, was the fastest in the world this year.

Farah's fellow Briton Laura Muir finished third in the 1500m, clocking 4:00.47 as Kenya's Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon won in 3:59.67.

Chijindu Ujah claimed a couple of notable scalps in running a wind-assisted 9.95 to finish third over 100m, coming home ahead of Olympic silver and bronze medallists Justin Gatlin and Andre De Grasse.

Elsewhere, American Christian Taylor produced the third longest jump in history, leaping out to 18.11m to win the triple jump.