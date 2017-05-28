Thousands turn up for Great Manchester Run in wake of terror attack

Thousands took to the streets for the Great Manchester Run as the latest large-scale event took place in the city in the wake of the terror attack.

Armed police mingled with spectators as crowds gathered to watch the runners, including mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Alongside the mass-participation event, there were victories in the men's and women's elite 10k races for American Dathan Ritzenhein and Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba.

Ritzenhein, a former training partner of Sir Mo Farah, held off the challenge of compatriot Bernard Lagat to win in 28 minutes six seconds.

Dibaba claimed a dominant victory in 31mins 03secs, with France's Christelle Daunay second and Briton Katrina Wootton third.

Participants, including comedian John Bishop and former England and Manchester United captain Bryan Robson, stood on the 10k start line under the banner #RunForManchester, many wearing yellow ribbons in solidarity with the victims of the Manchester Arena attack and their families.

Mr Burnham said going ahead with the event, which included a half marathon and the 10k he was running in, was a difficult decision.

He said it had to happen in order not to hand a victory to terrorists.

Speaking ahead of the run, Mr Burnham told reporters: "It was a difficult decision and we took advice from the police and the security services.

"But the consensus always was that if we were to cancel that's a victory for those who seek to disrupt our way of life, and I don't think we were prepared to give them that victory."

He praised the "incredible response" from the public, who he said refused to be divided after such an attack.