Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer keen to discuss next season's transfer budget

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer will seek talks with controversial chairman Karl Oyston - but only over next season's transfer budget.

The protests of Seasiders supporters towards the Oyston family, who own the club, reached new levels on Sunday as tens of thousands boycotted the League Two play-off final.

Just 5,000 were at Wembley to see their team beat Exeter - compared to the 37,000 Blackpool took to the national stadium only seven years ago when they secured promotion to the Premier League.

But when asked if he could say anything to the unpopular chairman in a bid to end the feud, Bowyer insisted the only miracles he can work are on the pitch.

"I know what I can affect and I concentrate on that," he said. "I'll be going to the chairman for new players and a transfer budget.

"I just concentrate on my job and don't waste time on things I can't control.

"My aim was to bring stability to the club and build from there. We've laid some foundations now and we have to build on them.

"It's a shame. It would have been great to have more fans here. But the ones who were here made a lot of noise."

Mark Cullen, who scored a hat-trick in the semi-finals against Luton, grabbed the winner when he slid in a cross-shot from Brad Potts.

Cullen had earlier teed-up Potts for Blackpool's third-minute opener, with David Wheeler equalising for Exeter with a sublime lob.

City boss Paul Tisdale, the second-longest serving manager in English football behind Arsene Wenger, had guided his side from bottom of the league in late November to the verge of promotion.

He said: "There's no lack of effort or commitment and the club is in its healthiest state in the 11 years since I have been here.

"I'm proud of the players for the season we had. There is continuity and that will give us a good start next year."