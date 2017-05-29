England boss Jones sounds positive note over fitness concerns

England boss Eddie Jones says he is hopeful that Alex Lozowski and Sam Underhill will be fit to tour Argentina after going off injured during a 28-14 victory over the Barbarians.

Both players appeared to suffer shoulder injuries and departed in the first half at Twickenham as England won courtesy of tries by Nathan Earle, Nick Isiekwe and Danny Care, while fly-half George Ford kicked 13 points.

"They are not too serious," England head coach Jones said.

"We are hopeful they will be right to tour. Fingers crossed, they should be okay."

Sale Sharks' former rugby league wing Denny Solomona, meanwhile, was travelling down to the England camp in Surrey on Sunday evening as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Jones, who is set to name an updated tour squad on Monday for two Tests against the Pumas next month, added: "He will have a run with us tomorrow, and we will see how he goes."

England fielded eight uncapped players against the Barbarians, with the stand-out performers being strong-running Earle and 18-year-old Sale flanker Tom Curry, who excelled at the breakdown after replacing Underhill.

The Barbarians replied through touchdowns by wing Adam Ashley-Cooper and replacement lock Joe Tekori - fly-half Ian Madigan added two conversions - and they caused England plenty of trouble, potentially considerably more than Jones would have wanted or expected.

"It was a tough game because the breakdown was very contestable, the light rain made it difficult to handle the ball and they had a big athletic team," Jones said.

"We had to play smart to win, and I thought we did that and played more of a structured game.

"I was really pleased with the way the young guys applied themselves. Some of them haven't played a lot of Premiership rugby, but they have been great in the preparation and gave it everything today.

"He (Tom Curry) is a good young player. I don't think we should get too carried away, he has got a lot of areas of his game he needs to work on, and (Sam) Underhill also showed we are getting stronger in that area.

"I thought Curry was good, Nick Isiekwe really applied himself and Nathan Earle showed he could potentially be a Test winger."

Curry, meanwhile, told Sky Sports 2: "Today was just another step up, and I am really lucky to have this opportunity.

"The older lads, Chris Robshaw, have helped me through the back-row stuff with their experience. It has been invaluable, and I've tried to just learn every second off them.

"It's been a pretty good transition with the younger boys and the old flames. It's been really nice to have the younger lads really supporting us and the older lads looking over us, really helping us push over.

"Eddie Jones has just been a massive inspiration for us all."