Eoin Morgan admits England may have to temper batting approach

Eoin Morgan admitted England may have to learn to temper their gung-ho batting approach when the match situation dictates after a dramatic collapse on the eve of the Champions Trophy.

Three days out from their competition opener against Bangladesh, England were given a rude awakening after slumping to 20 for six after five overs in the third one-day international against South Africa at Lord's.

It is the worst start any team has ever made to an ODI and although Jonny Bairstow's 51, plus handy lower order contributions from David Willey and Toby Roland-Jones on international debut, lifted England to 151 all out the total proved woefully inadequate as the Proteas clinched a seven-wicket victory with more than 21 overs to spare.

Morgan told Sky Sports 2: "Credit to South Africa, they made the most of conditions.

"Being 20 for six wasn't the best start. We've had better in the past but certainly it's not down to lack of trying, we put in a hell of a lot this series, we got out a huge amount but today was just a little bit of a hiccup."

England's metamorphosis since the last 50-over World Cup has been built on an aggressive style of batting, but in overcast conditions on a pitch that was offering assistance to the bowlers on Monday, that approach came back to haunt them.

Several frontline batsmen aimed booming drives only to be caught in the cordon and Morgan acknowledged his side should have been more flexible with their mindset after early wickets had fallen.

The England captain said: "Our batsmen, sometimes you have to sit in.

"(At the Ageas Bowl) we were (43 for one) after 10 overs and that was a nice reminder that you can post over 300 when you get off to a start like that. I just think today wasn't our day."

Despite the comprehensive defeat, England will go into the Champions Trophy on home soil as the favourites with bookmakers.

Morgan added: " It's flattering to be favourites but I think today's a reminder not to get too carried away with where we're at as a side. We've got a long way to go but certainly we'll give it a good crack."

South Africa, the world number one ranked side in ODIs, will also be hoping to go all the way.

Captain AB de Villiers added: " Eight world-class teams are competing for the trophy, I think quite a few of the teams can win it but I'd like to think we've got a good chance."