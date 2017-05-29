Leeds and Warrington players charged with punching offences
Leeds forward Stevie Ward and Warrington hooker Daryl Clark have both been charged with punching offences arising from last Friday's Betfred Super League match at Headingley.
The pair were sin-binned an hour into the Rhinos' 40-0 victory and have been charged with grade B offences by the Rugby Football League's match-review panel.
Ward has the option of submitting an early-guilty plea but Clark, who served a one-match ban earlier in the season for striking, must face a disciplinary hearing in Leeds on Tuesday.
Clark's team-mate Joe Philbin will also appear before the disciplinary panel to answer a grade A charge of dangerous contact arising from the same game.
Salford prop James Hasson, who made his Super League debut in the Red Devils' 50-12 win over Catalans Dragons on Friday, and Catalans centre Krisnan Inu have been charged with grade A offences but have the chance to avoid suspension by submitting early-guilty pleas while Dragons scrum-half Richie Myler has been given a warning for tripping.