Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR team defeated again in America's Cup Qualifiers

Sir Ben Ainslie endured another difficult day in Bermuda as Land Rover BAR fell to a defeat against Groupama Team France in the America's Cup Qualifiers on Monday.

The British team won their opening race against Sweden's Artemis Racing on Saturday but their challenge has fallen away somewhat thanks to four straight losses.

The latest came despite a promising start by the six-man British crew yet a drop in the breeze, and a couple of critical errors, handed France the initiative.

Ainslie and co led the way up until the halfway stage before helmsman Franck Cammas pounced to seal what proved to be a comfortable 53-second win for the French.

Land Rover BAR started the day joint second in the table with Emirates Team New Zealand, but the British catamaran is now third in the standings after another fascinating day of racing on the Great Sound.

New Zealand beat Sweden in a dramatic second race on Monday after nine lead changes, while France went on to lose to SoftBank Team Japan in race three.

Defending champions Oracle Team USA are still top on five points but the real battle lies further down the six-team table with just one vessel set to be ousted before the semi-finals.

France, Japan and Sweden are all just one point behind Britain, who started the qualifiers with a two-point advantage for winning the America's Cup World Series.