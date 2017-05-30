Heavy defeat to South Africa dents England's Champions Trophy preparations

England must recover their composure and make sure they agree on selection policy after their seven-wicket defeat against South Africa posed unexpected questions ahead of their Champions Trophy campaign.

Captain Eoin Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss delivered mixed messages on the possible inclusion of Jonny Bairstow against Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday, after the Yorkshireman's third half-century in four one-day international innings underpinned a partial recovery from their collapse to 20 for six in the first five overs of the third and final Royal London Series match.

Bairstow's contribution of 51 was unable to sustain a telling fightback at Lord's - where Kagiso Rabada (four for 39) and Wayne Parnell (three for 43) did all the early damage.

England were bowled out for 153 before South Africa eased to victory to reduce their series defeat to 2-1.

Morgan must try to ensure the experience does not dent morale.

"I'd like to think it doesn't," he said.

"Obviously what cost us was that first hour - a lot of live, green grass on the wicket, but ultimately I thought South Africa bowled beautifully.

"They didn't give us anything to hit, and if they did we managed to nick it.

"We didn't play too aggressively - a lot of our shots were defensive - so a lot of credit goes to South Africa. I thought they came back really well (after two defeats)."

Bayliss delivered a similar assessment.

"We've played some pretty good cricket in this series, but I think this performance ensures we go into the Champions Trophy without big heads," he told Sky Sports.

Coach and captain diverged, however, on Bairstow's credentials - both praising the batsman but Bayliss pondering whether his latest innings may yet bring a last-minute recall at the expense of out-of-form opener Jason Roy, while Morgan remains insistent that is highly unlikely.

Bayliss said of Bairstow: "He's doing everything he possibly can do. He's putting a lot of pressure on, and that's what we want.

"It'll be an interesting selection meeting."

Morgan was "very impressed" with Bairstow, and added: "He never lets us down - every time he comes in, he scores runs, and he continues to bang on the door.

"It's the hardest thing telling Jonny he's not playing and he's done nothing wrong."

The captain is not anticipating a late change in personnel, though.

"As regards selection, Jason is our number one pick at the moment.

"He and (Alex) Hales have been very important to the way we've played as a team for quite a long time."

England are at least confident that Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali - all rested as injury precautions here - will be back to face Bangladesh.

South Africa coach Russell Domingo was naturally heartened by his team's performance .

"We're pretty happy with the way things have panned out for us," he said.

"We knew conditions were in favour of the bowlers ... and you've got a chance against England, because they play that expansive brand of cricket."