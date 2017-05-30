Luciano Spalletti leaves Roma

Roma have parted company with coach Luciano Spalletti, the Italian club have announced.

The move comes just two days after Spalletti faced a chorus of boos when his name was read out before Francesco Totti's last match in a Roma shirt - Sunday's 3-2 Serie A victory over Genoa.

Spalletti left 40-year-old Totti out of his first team for most of the season as Roma sealed an impressive second-placed finish in the league, four points behind champions Juventus.

The 58-year-old was in his second spell as head coach at the club after replacing Rudi Garcia in January 2016 and he guided the Giallorossi from mid-table to third place in his first season.

He first took over at the Stadio Olimpico in 2005 and during his four-year spell in charge, he oversaw back-to-back Coppa Italia triumphs in 2007 and 2008 in addition to an Italian Super Cup in 2007 before resigning in September 2009.

Spalletti was appointed as head coach of Zenit St Petersburg in December 2009 and gained more success with league titles in his first two full seasons in Russia before being sacked in March 2014 and returned to the Italian capital 22 months later.

Roma president Jim Pallotta said in a statement on the club's website: "We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Luciano Spalletti for all of his hard work and the significant contribution he has made to the club since his return.

"Under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma's history. We wish Luciano all the best for the future.

"This club is on a constant path of growth and that will continue with the appointment of a new coach who shares our values and philosophy and who will continue to help us take AS Roma forward."

It is reported that Inter Milan are interested in taking the former Sampdoria and Udinese boss to the San Siro.