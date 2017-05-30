Sam Vesty joins England coaching team for tour of Argentina

Head coach Eddie Jones has announced that Sam Vesty will join England's backroom staff for their two-test tour of Argentina.

Vesty, the Worcester backs coach, teams up with the squad as a replacement for Rory Teague, who stood down from his role with England to join Bordeaux-Begles earlier this month.

Vesty, 35, played more than 200 matches for Leicester and Bath and was capped on two occasions by England, both against Argentina, back in 2009.

He joins the England set-up as their skills coach for a touring party which heads to Buenos Aries on Saturday, with the Pumas awaiting in San Juan and Santa Fe.

"I met with a couple of coaches who I felt had teams that attacked well given their resources," said Jones.

"He interviewed very well. He is a Leicester boy, and played a lot of club rugby, played for England - one Test wonder - and they usually make good coaches because they don't have a lot to worry about.

"I was impressed by how Worcester attack. He has got a nice feel for the game and I think he can add to us and help me with the attack."

Jones announced a 32-man playing squad for the two-test Tour of Argentina on Monday.

Exeter flanker Don Armand, man of the match in the Aviva Premiership final on Saturday, was handed his first call-up with Mark Wilson also in a party that has lost both Tom Wood and James Haskell from its provisional selection last month.

England are still sweating on the fitness of Denny Solomona who suffered a mid-foot sprain during a recent camp in Brighton.

"At this stage he is fit," Jones added of the Sale Sharks wing who trained at England's Teddington base on Tuesday. "He is still okay and we are just continuing that process.

"We have got a few days to decide. It is an ongoing process. He got through yesterday very well and we will take it up another step."

Northampton flanker Wood, who was sent off for stamping during Saints' European Champions Cup qualification play-off win over Stade Francais, was listed among the players unavailable for selection by the Rugby Football Union.

He is set to face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, but will not be among the touring party even if he is cleared.

England face Argentina in San Juan on June 10 and in Santa Fe seven days later.