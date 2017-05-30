Sir Ben Ainslie gets Land Rover BAR back on track with win over Artemis Racing

Sir Ben Ainslie steered Land Rover BAR back to winning ways in the America's Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday by comfortably beating Sweden's Artemis Racing in Bermuda.

The British team were without a victory in four races but pulled out a near-perfect performance on the Great Sound to triumph by 30 seconds and breathe new life into their campaign.

Land Rover BAR beat Sweden in their first race on Saturday but, following a disappointing run of results against the other four teams, Ainslie was just pleased to get another point on the board.

The four-time Olympic champion said: "We needed that one. The guys did a great job after the disappointment of yesterday (losing to Groupama Team France)."

The result leaves Ainslie and co in third place and on four points, two clear of Sweden, France and SoftBank Team Japan as the battle to avoid an early exit intensifies.

The team which finishes bottom of the standings after the conclusion of the round-robin stage on Saturday will miss out on a semi-final place and the chance to challenge defending champions Oracle Team USA.

"We made some big changes to the boat and we had a great race," added helmsman Ainslie, who will now turn his focus to Wednesday's races against Emirates Team New Zealand and France.

"It's a big win for us but we need to keep looking forward."

Ainslie has made a habit of starting well in Bermuda and he again got the better of counterpart Nathan Outteridge in the opening stages, building up a lead of 10 seconds after the first mark.

That advantage was extended to 24 seconds by the third mark and Ainslie guided the vessel safely home to add to the two points claimed for winning the America's Cup World Series.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Sweden led the way for the majority of race one against New Zealand but Kiwi helmsman Peter Burling took full advantage of a late slip-up from Outteridge to steal the point.

In the day's other race on the Great Sound, the American boat - steered by Jimmy Spithill - had little trouble in beating France, who were almost two minutes adrift.