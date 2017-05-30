facebook icon twitter icon
Sir Mo Farah to compete in 3,000m race at Muller Anniversary Games

Sir Mo Farah will race over 3,000 metres at the Muller Anniversary Games in July.

The four-time Olympic champion, who is in his final year on the track, will compete at the London Stadium on July 9 before returning the following month for the defence of his 5,000m and 10,000m titles at the World Championships.

Farah, who won over 5,000m against a strong field at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, said: "The meet is only four weeks before the World Championships so it will be good to see where I am at and what fine tuning needs to be done.

"I had some great races in this stadium and would like to put on a good performance to thank the fans for all their support over the years. I hope the fans will come out in force and create a great atmosphere."