Stosur: Players may refuse to compete on Margaret Court Arena following comments

Sam Stosur has hinted players could refuse to compete on Margaret Court Arena at next year's Australian Open after Court's latest comments about gay marriage.

Court, a 24-time grand slam singles champion turned Christian pastor, has long voiced her opposition to gay marriage.

She sparked more controversy last week after saying she would boycott the Australian airline Qantas because of chief executive Alan Joyce's support for same-sex union.

That led to condemnation from within tennis and calls to change the name of the stadium at Melbourne Park, with Martina Navratilova one of those to voice her support.

Australian number one Stosur said: "I find it very hard to believe that it would ever be changed, but the court's named Margaret Court Arena because of what she did in tennis.

"I think everyone can have their opinion. I don't agree with it, but I guess we'll cross that bridge when we all get down to the Australian Open next year and who wants to play on Margaret Court Arena and who doesn't."

Stosur's fellow Australian player Casey Dellacqua has been the loudest voice in opposition to Court.

She tweeted a message saying, "Margaret. Enough is enough" last week accompanied by a newspaper article with quotes from Court criticising Dellacqua's family arrangements.

Dellacqua has two children with partner Amanda Judd.

Stosur added: "It's been pretty fiery. Casey was obviously very adamant, and I wanted to support my friend and that's why I sent out my first tweet in a very long time."

Tennis Australia issued a statement in response to Court's comments.

It read: "As a legend of the sport we respect Margaret Court's achievements in tennis and her unmatched playing record.

"Her personal views are her own, and do not align with Tennis Australia's values of equality, inclusion and diversity."