Wilkinson warns Lions not to repeat 'chaos' of 2005 in New Zealand

Jonny Wilkinson has warned the British and Irish Lions to keep it simple in New Zealand to avoid the "chaos" of Sir Clive Woodward's Test team of 2005.

England's World Cup-winning fly-half urged head coach Warren Gatland not to overcomplicate the Lions' approach in the three-Test series against the All Blacks.

Woodward's bid to modernise the Lions backfired spectacularly in 2005 when the tourists were whitewashed by the rampant All Blacks.

Wilkinson's candid criticism amounts to a sizeable indictment of the Lions' class of 2005, when admitting "we were all over the place" in the 21-3 first Test defeat to New Zealand.

"We went were there with a full squad of amazing guys from all different teams packed into the Lions, went out for the first Test and it was like chaos I'd never seen before," said Wilkinson, recalling the 2005 tour.

"We went down to 13 men against New Zealand in Wellington with England in 2003 but we were so together and sure of each other that we just dealt with it.

"England were able to deal with 13 against 15 in New Zealand just because of that glue that comes from being sure of who you are and what you are doing.

"But with 15 men and all that build-up in 2005 I'd never seen such chaos. We had 12 of us in rucks at times. We were literally all over the place.

"Everyone was trying their best and giving more than they have ever given - I'm sure of that - but everything has to be driven in one direction.

"If that means everything has to be kept more simple then that's the way it must be."

Woodward masterminded England's 2003 World Cup triumph, handing Wilkinson the keys to that great side's kingdom in the process.

But the former Newcastle Falcons and Toulon star offered precious little restraint in a brutally honest appraisal of the Lions' last - and disastrous - trip to New Zealand.

The Lions were forced to restore a host of amateur-era approaches after that All Blacks series hammering, and head to New Zealand this time off the back of a winning trip to Australia in 2013.

Gatland spearheaded that triumph, and now Wilkinson has urged the Wales boss not to repeat the mistakes of 2005.

"Once you get all that energy from all those guys travelling in one direction it can be amazing but when you spread that into a more complex situation those slight directional changes are magnified by the New Zealand team," said Wilkinson, speaking as a Land Rover ambassador.

"They pulled us apart. At times I was defending against five people.

"I was just picking one and thinking: 'you're getting it.' As soon as I saw the pass leave the hand I just had to guess. I remember twice choosing the right bloke and whacking into them. If it hit someone else then it was done.

"How many times in rugby now do you see a five or six-man overlap? Never.

"There were four or five in that first Test in the first half.

"Not only that it was happening with it hammering down with rain and windy as well.

"New Zealand were kind of doing well but even they were thinking: 'what's happening here?' We were all trying hard but in our own way.

"The Lions have to be absolutely clear. They need to have fewer things to do but be absolutely clear on each of them. Then they can break out of that from time to time and do amazing stuff.

"One of the greatest thing to take forward from 2005 is that the only thing that matters is rugby.

"That's how you communicate and negotiate with the New Zealand public. Through rugby. It's not through what you say or anything else, it's how you play that speaks.

"You don't get to say 'we're the Lions and this is what we're about' . Your voice is in your performance so you need to gear everything towards that."

