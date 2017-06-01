Andy Murray set to exploit Martin Klizan's injury woes

Andy Murray will hope to exploit Martin Klizan's injury woes when the pair meet in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

The Slovakian almost did not play at Roland Garros because of a calf problem suffered three weeks ago and limped through a five-set first-round win over wild card Laurent Lokoli.

Klizan's behaviour did not go down well with Lokoli, who accused him of faking and refused to shake his hand.

Whatever the true extent of Klizan's troubles, he did not look in any shape to threaten Murray, even given the world number one's shaky form.

They have only met once before, in the first round in Beijing last October, with Klizan the 12th victim in Murray's 24-match winning streak.

"He has a lot of talent," said Murray. "He can hit a big ball. He is quite unpredictable on the court. He plays a lot of drop shots and quite unorthodox shot selection, so it can be difficult to prepare for that.

"Obviously I saw a few videos of his match (against Lokoli). It was pretty entertaining. Hopefully I can go out there and play some good tennis and make it tough for him."

Murray arrived in Paris with his confidence low after just four wins during the clay-court season but found plenty of encouragement in a four-set win over Andrey Kuznetsov in round one.

He was joined in the second round by Kyle Edmund, who produced a fine display to beat Gastao Elias and will now take on Argentina's Renzo Olivo.

On paper it looks a good chance for Edmund to reach round three for the first time, with Olivo ranked only 91.

But the 25-year-old was very impressive in knocking out Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in round one, coming back on Wednesday after the match had been dramatically held over on Tuesday night and needing just one game to see off the Frenchman.

They have played once before, at a Challenger event in Buenos Aires in 2015, when Edmund won in straight sets.

Olivo said: "He's a great player, he's young, and he has a lot of potential. I think it's going to be a great match."

Murray and Edmund are the only two British singles players remaining after Aljaz Bedene was beaten 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 by Czech Jiri Vesely on Wednesday.

There were no alarms for either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal while women's defending champion Garbine Muguruza survived a tough battle against Anett Kontaveit.

But Petra Kvitova's comeback tournament ended with a 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/5) loss to Bethanie Mattek-Sands.