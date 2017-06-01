Denny Solomona winning race to be fit for England's Argentina tour

Denny Solomona is winning his race to be fit for England's tour to Argentina.

The Sale Sharks wing was a doubt for the two-Test series after suffering a foot injury during a recent training camp in Brighton.

Harlequins' Marland Yarde remains with the England squad at their Teddington HQ as cover, but head coach Eddie Jones is confident Solomona will be on the plane on Saturday evening.

"He's going well, he trained well yesterday with no repercussions so he's progressing nicely," said Jones. "We expect him to go on tour.

"He hasn't had any discomfort from his foot. At first we were quite pessimistic about it but it's nice that it looks like he can go on tour and we can see what he can do."

New Zealand-born Solomona made himself available for England in March, having previously represented Samoa in rugby league before his cross-code switch.

Jones admits the former Castleford flyer, 23, still has a lot to learn in union, but he has seen enough to be excited at his potential.

"We're only training at this stage," added Jones. "Certainly he's got a nice feel for the game and that's the thing that I noticed when he was playing for Sale - he can sniff out a try and he can score a try.

"He does that at training now - he's scored a couple of cracking tries at training where he just sees the opportunity, takes it and makes the right decision.

"He's got enough gas to turn that opportunity into points and that's the the beauty of him.

"He's going to have to learn a lot of work off the ball because the role of a winger compared to the role of a winger in rugby league is massively different in terms of covering the back field. That takes time.

"It's a hard position, it's a really difficult position so that's going to take time. But he's got the aptitude to learn and he's got some good guys to learn from."

England are also monitoring Chris Robshaw, who has a sore ankle, and Nathan Hughes with a neck problem following Saturday's Aviva Premiership final.

Sam Underhill is recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered against the Barbarians on Saturday.

England, missing a number of experienced players who are part of the British and Irish Lions squad, face Argentina on Saturday, June 10 and again seven days later.