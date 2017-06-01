Former Open champion Roberto de Vicenzo dies at age of 94

Former Open champion Roberto de Vicenzo has died at the age of 94.

The Argentinian lifted the Claret Jug in 1967 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake aged 44 - becoming the second oldest winner after 'Old' Tom Morris, who triumphed aged 46 in 1867 - having held off the challenge of defending champion Jack Nicklaus.

However, he is probably best known for a scorecard error - and the way he handled it - which cost him victory at the Masters the following year.

Having shot a brilliant final-round 65 at Augusta National, he was preparing for a play-off against Bob Goalby when it emerged playing partner Tommy Aaron had inadvertently marked down a four on his card at the 17th when De Vicenzo had actually made a birdie three.

De Vicenzo failed to notice the mistake when he submitted his scorecard to officials so the higher score stood and he finished a shot behind the champion, prompting the South American to memorably say "What a stupid I am!"

The Open confirmed De Vicenzo's death on its website, saying: "Roberto de Vicenzo, the champion golfer of the year in 1967 and one of the sport's most popular figures has died. He was 94."

In a 58-year career, De Vicenzo won more than 232 professional tournaments, most of them in his homeland and elsewhere in South America.

Nicklaus, tournament host at the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament at his Muirfield Village course, paid tribute to De Vicenzo.

Nicklaus wrote on Twitter: "Sharing memories of 1986 @MemorialGolf Honoree Roberto De Vicenzo. You will be missed by the Nicklaus and Memorial families."

In the accompanying video and another posted on YouTube, Nicklaus told reporters: "He was a strong, good player, an instinctive player - he never looked like a taught player, he always played with his feel.

"I probably played with him a dozen times, and I just always enjoyed his company. You always miss nice guys.

"He was a god in Argentina. Roberto was Mr Golf in Argentina, there was no question about that."

Reflecting on De Vicenzo's grace in handling the 1968 scorecard error, he said: "He didn't blame Tommy for it - Tommy kept the card - he just said 'I'm a stupid!'.

"He was so excited about the way he played, he didn't do the most important thing of all, to make sure he had the right number that he turned in."