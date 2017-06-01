Kiedrzynek pays the penalty as Lyon beat PSG for back-to-back trebles

Lyon claimed back-to-back Champions League titles as goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi inflicted more penalty shoot-out misery on Paris St Germain.

But Bouhaddi was the scoring hero rather than the saviour with the gloves for Lyon.

The France international took the decisive spot-kick for Lyon to win 7-6 on penalties after 120 goalless minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Both sides had missed one of their first five penalties, but Bouhaddi's opposite number Katarzyna Kiedrzynek missed the decisive spot-kick.

Bouhaddi calmly finished from 12 yards and Lyon had repeated their French Cup final victory over PSG last month, also 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

This time neither side could find a goal, but Lyon will care not a jot after equalling Frankfurt's record of four Champions League trophies.

It also completed a second consecutive treble for Lyon as PSG, beaten finalists in 2015, were cast in the roles of bridesmaids once again.

Former France international Gabriel Hanot was a prime mover in getting the European Cup established in the 1950s.

But this was the first time that an all-French final had been held in the history of UEFA competitions, with Lyon starting as strong favourites having won 11 consecutive domestic titles and three Champions Leagues in six years.

PSG shaded the early exchanges, although Lyon's Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg had the first real opportunity when she failed to capitalise on Eugenie Le Sommer's cross.

Lyon were also handicapped by the loss of striker Alex Morgan before the opening quarter had been completed.

The World Cup winner had come into the contest troubled by a hamstring injury and Morgan cut a disappointed figure as she trudged down the touchline after having treatment behind the PSG goal.

PSG were no doubt boosted by Morgan's departure and the Parisians fashioned several good chances before the half-time interval.

Griedge M'Bock Bathy's blind back pass gave Marie-Laure Delie a shooting opportunity which travelled just wide.

Delie's headed flick-on then freed Shirley Cruz Trana and the PSG captain beat Camille Abily to cut back on to her right foot and bring an excellent save from Bouhaddi.

The Lyon goalkeeper also kept out Formiga's header and was grateful to see Cristiane's shot fly over her crossbar on the stroke of half-time.

Lyon needed to show more intensity and Hegerberg responded to her quiet first period within two minutes of the restart.

She reacted smartly to Dzsenifer Marozsan's well-flighted free-kick but her touch was deflected inches wide of an upright.

The Norwegian was frustrated again moments later when she somehow slotted wide from close range after Kiedrzynek could only push out her first effort.

Hegerberg was soon substituted but Lyon were in the ascendancy and the increasingly influential Marozsan sent a 25-yard shot straight at Kiedrzynek.

PSG appeared on the ropes but Cruz Trana slipped her way through to set up Delie from 12 yards.

The goal beckoned but Delie fired wide with only Bouhaddi to beat, and penalties were almost inevitable after that.