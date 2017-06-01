Roberto Mancini is new Zenit St Petersburg boss

Zenit St Petersburg have announced the appointment of Roberto Mancini as their new head coach.

The 53-year-old Italian has agreed a three-year deal with the option of a further two years and replaces Mircea Lucescu, who left the post three days ago.

Mancini has been without a club since last August, when he was sacked by Inter Milan after less than two years in charge.

The former Lazio and Manchester City boss had been linked with several clubs, Barcelona and Crystal Palace among them, but has instead opted for a spell in the Russian Premier League.

Mancini will lead Zenit into the Europa League next season, as they missed out on Champions League football after finishing third in the domestic competition.