England captain Eoin Morgan has mixed feelings after Chris Woakes injured in win

England started their Champions Trophy campaign with a resounding victory but are bracing themselves for confirmation they will lose Chris Woakes to injury for the remainder of the tournament.

Captain Eoin Morgan had understandably mixed feelings as he reflected on an eight-wicket success against Bangladesh but pondered the probability that scans on Woakes' side strain will at least limit his participation over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

Woakes was already on his way to try to find out the extent of his injury while Morgan welcomed England's confidence-boosting win but found himself also discussing the likely absence of such a key bowler.

Liam Plunkett (four for 59) helped to ensure England managed without perhaps their most reliable performer of all, keeping Bangladesh to 305 for six on a very good pitch at The Oval despite Tamim Iqbal's 128 and his stand of 166 with Mushfiqur Rahim (79).

However, Joe Root responded with a career-best unbeaten 133, sharing in successive century stands with Alex Hales (95) and Morgan (75 not out) as England coasted to the highest run chase in this tournament's history with eight wickets and 16 balls to spare.

Afterwards, however, Morgan admitted concerns over Woakes took the gloss off the victory.

"It is a worry when he goes off the field and can't come back on and bowl," said Morgan. "He's going to have a scan tonight.

"He's obviously been very impressive for us over the last couple of years - and a mainstay, very reliable guy.

"Side strains are a big confidence thing, aren't they?" added Morgan. "He would definitely be a loss if he couldn't play."

After Woakes left the field having bowled just two overs, though, Plunkett and others rose to the challenge - and Morgan senses they can do so again if necessary.

"I think so," he said. "Some of the guys today picked up the load pretty well."

Root too was clearly inconvenienced by what appeared at first to be an ankle twisted as he set off for a run, but the Yorkshireman later said "It's all right - it looks like it's just a bit of cramp ... I don't see it as too big an issue."

Morgan's opposite number Mashrafe Mortaza conceded Tamim and Mushfiqur's dismissals to consecutive balls from Plunkett in the 45th over proved highly significant - because a total of 330 plus appeared in the offing up until then.

He said: "After Tamim got out, then Mushfiqur, the next ball, that was the problem for us.

"I think we were 20 to 30 runs short, especially on that sort of wicket."