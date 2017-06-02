"Exceptional" Lyon's Champions League success delights boss Gerard Precheur

Victorious coach Gerard Precheur hailed his "exceptional" Lyon side after the French club retained their women's Champions League trophy.

Lyon had to rely on penalties to win their fourth Champions League in seven years, with Paris St Germain succumbing 7-6 in the shoot-out after a goalless 120 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium.

But Precheur's parting gift at the end of his three-year reign was a second consecutive treble of French League, French Cup and Champions League.

"It was a very tough and tense game, but only the result counts," Precheur said.

"Paris was quite a challenge for us in the first half, but I think we were the stronger team towards the end of the match.

"Our forwards had a tough time. We had to substitute Alex Morgan after 20 minutes and Ada Hegerberg had stomach problems. She threw up and had a fever, and those problems prevented us from scoring.

"But it was a good showcase for women's football and it is victory that counts in women's football finals."

Lyon's German midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan was named player of the match.

Marozsan ensured Lyon took control after PSG had shaded the opening 45 minutes.

"It was an amazing victory and thankfully my team gave me this big present," Marozsan said clutching her individual award.

"Lyon made a big history with our fourth win and I am just really happy to write a part of it.

"We knew before the game that it would not be easy because PSG is a great team. But we were strong mentally at the end and had a little bit of luck too."

PSG coach Patrice Lair was in charge when Lyon won their first two Champions League titles in 2011 and 2012.

And he admitted PSG are still behind his old club after losing their second Champions League final in three seasons.

"I wish things could change but we did not have all the weapons we would have wanted," Lair said.

"The penalty shoot-out is always a technical phase and we did not have the maturity to win.

"But we will never give up. We have been building our team and it was exceptional to get here.

"The women's section in Paris is not quite at the same level as it is in Lyon, but I am sure we will catch them up and take that last step."

PSG's defeat means they will not be playing Champions League football next season.

They finished third in the French League and Lyon will be joined by second-placed Montpellier - but Lair insists the future remains bright for PSG.

"We have ambitious goals in the domestic league and have won a lot of recognition from supporters," he said.

" There is new revenue at the Parc des Princes and a new mindset, and not everything was in place at Lyon at the beginning."