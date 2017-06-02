Froome braced for tough test as he seeks record fourth Criterium du Dauphine win

Chris Froome will target victory at the Criterium du Dauphine next week as he tests his form ahead of the Tour de France.

The Criterium has become a crucial testing ground for Tour hopefuls in recent years, with the victor of the race going on to win the Tour in four of the last five years.

On three of those occasions, it has been Team Sky's Froome himself who won both events - in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

No rider has won the Criterium more than three times in the race's history, while Froome is aiming to move another step closer to the record of five Tour wins jointly held by Eddy Merckx, Miguel Indurain and Bernard Hinault.

"I'm going there hoping to win, but I'm fully conscious that I'm going up against some very strong competition - probably stronger competition than I've had at previous editions of the Dauphine - so I'm certainly not taking anything for granted," Froome said.

"The Dauphine is also an important race for us as a team and getting a gauge of where our guys are at in terms of Tour selection."

"I'm going there to do my best and, from there, I'll have an idea of where I am ahead of the Tour and what work might need to be done."

There will indeed be a hugely impressive list of GC hopefuls heading to the Criterium start line in St Etienne on Sunday.

Froome's former team-mate Richie Porte (BMC), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), and Fabio Aru (Astana), will be joined by the likes of Simon Yates, Esteban Chaves (both Orica-Scott), Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and 2014 winner Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac).

Of the riders expected to contend for Tour victory, only Movistar's Nairo Quintana is missing following his second place in the Giro d'Italia.

For Team Sky, Froome will be backed by a squad included Britons Peter Kennaugh, Luke Rowe and Ian Stannard, as well as Irishman Philip Deignan. Christian Knees, Michal Kwiatkowski and David Lopez complete the selection.

"I'm happy with where my form is right now," Froome added on www.teamsky.com. "Everything is looking good and I'm looking forward to putting all the training into practice.

"I'm looking forward to going back and riding in France. There's always a real buzz about racing there at this time of the season and a sense of excitement building about the Tour."