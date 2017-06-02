Graeme Storm and Max Orrin share clubhouse lead in Malmo

England's Graeme Storm moved into contention for his second European Tour title of the season on day two of the Nordea Masters in Malmo.

Storm, who beat world number two Rory McIlroy in a play-off for the South African Open in January, carded a second round of 68 at Barseback Golf and Country Club to share the early clubhouse lead with compatriot Max Orrin on five under par.

" I'm delighted," Storm said after a round containing seven birdies and two bogeys. "I played really nice, holed a few nice putts and just got it going.

"When I walked the course on Wednesday it was really windy while they were out there in the pro-am and it looked really tough. I played nice yesterday and managed to get round in level par and then played great today. We'll wait and see what the weekend brings.

"I'll do what I did in South Africa, I didn't look at the leaderboards there, just play my own game, keep the ball in play as best I can and give myself as many chances as possible. Hitting the fairways is really important around here to give yourself those chances.

"Not only do you have to be in the fairway, you have to be in the right sides of the fairway as well. I just missed the fairway at the first and was stuck behind the trees."

Storm bogeyed the final hole at the Portugal Masters last season to seemingly miss out on retaining his card by just 100 euros, but was handed a lifeline when American Ryder Cup star Patrick Reed failed to play enough events to remain on the Race to Dubai.

That meant Storm moved up one place in the standings to claim the 111th and final card and he made the most of his good fortune by beating McIlroy in dramatic style earlier this season.

The 39-year-old from Hartlepool a dded on Sky Sports: " After what happened in Portugal last year, getting the reprieve of getting my card back, it kind of made me think I need to work harder, but I need to relax as well.

"The mental side of it is always a thing that's kind of dragged me down but I'm enjoying my golf, I've got a great caddie on the bag that talks to me a lot. We're good friends and he's pushing me as hard as he can."

Orrin, who secured a rookie season on the European Tour via the qualifying school, had shared the overnight lead with Italy's Renato Paratore but could only add a 73 to his opening 68.