Martin Kaymer dismayed by 'unfair' and 'nasty' comments about Tiger Woods

Former world number one Martin Kaymer has hit out at the "nasty and disrespectful" reaction to Tiger Woods' arrest for driving under the influence.

Woods was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning near his home in Florida after being found asleep at the wheel of his car, the 41-year-old subsequently blaming his confused state on an ''unexpected reaction'' to a mix of prescription medicines.

Jupiter Police Department released dashboard footage of the former world number one failing to pass a sobriety test a short drive from his home.

Further footage released on Thursday shows the 14-time major winner slumped on a chair in the police station before he takes a breathalyser test, which corroborated his claim that he did not have alcohol in his system.

German Kaymer posted a video of himself on Twitter on Thursday evening in which he said: " A lot of people know what happened to Tiger Woods the last few days, few weeks and there are so many comments, so many opinions, they're so unfair and very disrespectful in my opinion.

"Everybody who's involved in golf was changed by his legacy, by his play, by so many things that he has done. He brought cultures together, he made races, Afro Americans, feel more comfortable to play golf. He inspired kids, teenagers, he inspired kind of like all of us.

"I find it so nasty that people kick him while he's already on the floor and at the end of the day it's just using someone else for your own sadness.

"Yes, he's in the public eye, he's in the spotlight a lot, so of course people will talk about him, but why being so nasty? Why don't you try to do the opposite and help him now, the way he inspired us?

"That's why we are where we are now, that's why we can have what we have. He has a huge impact and my wish would be just stop being so nasty, try to help and we all want to see him be happier and hopefully one day to see him play golf again."

Woods, who is recovering from a fourth back operation since April 2014, apologised and said he took ''full responsibility'' for the incident.

''I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,'' he said. ''I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.''

Woods is due to appear in court in Palm Beach County on July 5.