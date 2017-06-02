Murray positive about Del Potro clash after tough Klizan test

Andy Murray looked forward positively to his enticing clash with Juan Martin Del Potro after scrapping his way into the third round of the French Open.

The world number one needed three hours and 35 minutes to defeat Martin Klizan, the world number 50 from Slovakia, eventually coming through 6-7 (3/7) 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7/3).

It was a very patchy performance from Murray, who started poorly and then got himself into trouble again at the start of the fourth set before mounting a comeback.

The victory set up a clash with former US Open champion Del Potro, who is still working his way back up the rankings after wrist problems that almost ended his career.

The Argentinian benefited from the emotional retirement of Nicolas Almagro during their second-round match when Del Potro himself was struggling with a groin injury.

But, assuming he is close to fully fit, Del Potro will present a serious test of Murray's Roland Garros ambitions.

The Scot, who beat Del Potro to win Olympic gold last summer, was determined to send a message of positivity, saying: "I definitely feel like I'm capable of winning that match.

"I'm playing way better than I was two weeks ago, and today's match will have done me a lot of good, because physically I pulled up well and felt good, so I will gain a lot of confidence from that. And I also hit a lot of balls out there, more than the first-round match.

"It seems like everyone thinks I didn't play particularly well today, but there was some good stuff against a tough opponent. It's not easy to play against someone like him. So hopefully I will keep improving in the next one."

Murray was joined in the third round by British number two Kyle Edmund, who has made it through the draw a lot more convincingly than his illustrious compatriot so far.

Edmund maintained his record of not having dropped a set this tournament with a 7-5 6-3 6-1 victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's conqueror Renzo Olivo.

The Yorkshireman is into the last 32 for the first time at Roland Garros where he will play South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

Edmund said: ''It was a good match. It felt good. I felt in control of my game. I did what I wanted to do for the most part of the match."

Anderson defeated Nick Kyrgios, who was the big name to fall on the fifth day.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the headline acts on Friday, with Nadal taking on Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili before Djokovic meets Argentinian Diego Schwartzman.