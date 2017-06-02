New Zealand make solid start before rain delay

An early rain interruption halted progress as Australia and New Zealand began their Champions Trophy campaigns at Edgbaston.

Only 9.3 overs were possible before the covers came on, during which Australia prised out Black Caps opener Martin Guptill for a lively 26 after being sent into the field first.

Josh Hazlewood, one of three Australia seamers selected ahead of James Pattinson, was the successful bowler but there were no further inroads as the scoreboard ticked along to 67 for one.

Luke Ronchi, who started his international career with Australia before switching allegiance to their trans-Tasman neighbours in 2013, was unbeaten on 24 from 17 balls, settling into his work after a dicey start which saw him twice come close to being run out.

Ronchi was home when David Warner hit direct early on but would have been gone for 17 had wicketkeeper Matthew Wade taken the stumps cleanly just before the rain delay.