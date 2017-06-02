Toure staying but City must wait on Ederson

Manchester City wrapped up a deal to extend midfielder Yaya Toure's stay at the club considerably quicker than the one to bring in Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

Toure, out of contract this month, has signed on for a further season but progress on the £35million acquisition of a new goalkeeper - who has been in Manchester since Tuesday - is slow due to complex third-party ownership negotiations.

The players' economic rights are split between Benfica, who own 50 per cent, previous club Rio Ave (30 per cent) and Jorge Mendes' agency Gestifute (20 per cent).

Football Association rules do not allow for any third party involvement so Benfica must take care of business independently before tying up loose ends with City.

City had a similar experience with Gabriel Jesus' transfer last season and are prepared to wait days, if not weeks, for the correct paperwork to be finalised.

On Thursday Benfica said in a statement to the stock exchange "it has reached an agreement with Manchester City Football Club Limited for the definitive transfer of the rights of the athlete Ederson Santana de Moraes for the amount of forty million euros".

Under current exchange rates he is set to become the game's most expensive goalkeeper in sterling, edging Gianluigi Buffon's switch to Juventus although the Italian's 51m euros move in 2001 eclipses the 40m euros City are paying Benfica.

Ederson is set to become manager Pep Guardiola's second signing of the summer after the £43million arrival of Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva but in addition to bringing in new players the City boss is keen to maintain the existing strength of his squad.

To that end Toure has been given a new deal - a prospect which looked highly unlikely at the start of the season when the 34-year-old was omitted from their Champions League squad by an unhappy Guardiola.

That sparked a rift with the player's agent Dimitri Seluk, who claimed Toure had been humiliated, which resulted in the manager insisting the Ivorian would not be included in any team until he apologised.

Toure eventually smoothed things over and returned to the side to play an instrumental role in the second half of the season, resulting in the offer of a new contract.

"Yaya has been a fantastic servant for Manchester City and continues to be a vital member of Pep Guardiola's squad," City's director of football Txiki Begiristain told mancity.com.

Toure has won six trophies, including two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, with the club since joining from Barcelona in 2010.

"I'm delighted. I told myself the journey at City is not done and when I received a call from Txiki and talked to the manager I was very delighted," said the midfielder.

"Of course I want to win trophies, that is very important to me. I want to enjoy it at this age still and remaining here is a massive, massive thing.

"It is a great club, going in the right direction with new players who are coming in."