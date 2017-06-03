5 of the best Champions League final goals

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

It came on the back of a clinical finish from Cristiano Ronaldo for Real and sparked debate about some of the greatest goals to be scored in the showpiece event.

Here, Press Association Sport lists some of the most memorable goals in Champions League finals past.

Zinedine Zidane - Real Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen, 2002

Now the Real coach, Zidane earned his own place in Champions League history as a player too, none more so than when scoring for Madrid at Hampden Park. Loitering on the edge of the area, he took a cross from the left straight on to his left foot and, with the ball behind him, swivelled his hips and cracked in a terrific volley.

Hernan Crespo - AC Milan v Liverpool, 2005

Few people can remember what happened in the 2005 Champions League final prior to Liverpool's amazing comeback, but before it all went wrong for them, Milan were very impressive. They played the ball out from the back, Kaka split their centre-halves and Crespo raced clear and dinked past Jerzy Dudek. It was as good as it would get for them.

Fabrizio Ravanelli - Juventus v Ajax, 1996

Juventus won this final on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal and extra-time. Ravanelli scored their goal, cashing in on a mix up in the Ajax defence. The remarkable part was that his finish came as he fell, on the outside edge of the box, tight to the byline.

Diego Milito - Inter Milan v Bayern Munich, 2010

Milito was in red-hot form for Inter under the management of Jose Mourinho, and none more so than when he scored the two goals to beat Bayern in the Champions League final. Collecting the ball on the left, 40 yards from goal, he teased Daniel van Buyten, showed him right, went left, opened his body and scored a brilliant second.

Steve McManaman - Real Madrid v Valencia, 2000

McManaman was blazing a trail for Madrid long before Gareth Bale had been heard of, let along signed for them. In 2000, the England international scored Real's second in a 3-0 win over Valencia at the Stade de France, volleying in from the edge of the box after Valencia headed a throw in clear.