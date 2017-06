Real Madrid's Gareth Bale starts the Champions League final in his home city on the bench.

The Wales star has not played since he suffered a calf injury against Barcelona on April 23 and Real manager Zinedine Zidane favoured in-form Isco against Juventus in Cardiff.

James Rodriguez and Pepe did not even make the Madrid bench against a Juve side captained by 39-year-old Gianluigi Buffon.