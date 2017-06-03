Land Rover BAR face Team New Zealand in America's Cup challenger semi-finals

Great Britain's Land Rover BAR have been chosen by Team New Zealand as their opponents in the challenger semi-finals at the America's Cup in Bermuda.

Sir Ben Ainslie's syndicate have already been beaten by the Kiwis this week, when a control system failure that affected the daggerboard prompted Ainslie to decide not to complete the race with Team NZ long-since finished.

The British crew bounced back from that loss with a 13-second victory over Japan on Saturday but were defeated in the second race of the day, despite an encouraging performance, by holders Oracle Team USA.

The Team NZ choice leaves Sweden's Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan as the other semi-final opponents.

The first crew in each of the two semi-finals to win five races progresses to the challenger final and whoever wins that takes on defending champions Team USA for the America's Cup itself.