Lee Radford worried about player welfare after Hull's win over Wigan

Hull coach Lee Radford called on the Rugby Football League to address scheduling criticisms after his side beat Wigan 39-26 in their third game in eight days.

With player welfare top of everyone's concerns, Radford said there was little thought for the players after his side ended their three-game losing streak.

He praised his medical staff for giving him 17 players able to take the field and beat the defending Super League champions at the KCOM Stadium.

"This is the most pleasing win of the season because of circumstances for both teams," Radford said, echoing the words of several fellow coaches over recent days.

A back-to-back schedule was put in place over the course of last weekend to accommodate plans the England team had, following hot on the heels of the traditional Easter double-header.

"It's been an unbelievably difficult period that didn't need to happen," Radford added.

"The schedule was made for an England camp that never came about.

"I understand the RFL defending the situation, but if you're not prepared to admit to making mistakes you're never going to right the wrongs.

"I read an article that said Super League coaches should stop moaning about their players.

"I go to meetings and listen for an hour about player welfare and how depressed they are and how we need to keep them happy.

"There was no thought for player welfare there in that game.

"That was two reserve teams running on empty but we'll be better for it.

"But some acknowledgement has to be made that mistakes have been made.

"Today's game would have been cancelled had it not been for players being jabbed up."

With a patched up side, Hull still managed to score 39 points against a Wigan side struggling with injuries themselves.

Radford said he is pleased with how his young players are maturing in testing circumstances.

"When I took the job I was envious of Wigan's depth," he said.

"We're getting close to that now. We played well and we knew we couldn't panic when we were going to be penalised in the second half because we knew we would be after leading the penalty count 7-0 at half-time."

Wigan coach Shaun Wane accepted his side were beaten by the better side and offered no excuses for his side's third successive defeat.

"They were the best team," Wane said.

"We were miles off and we were too loose and gave too many penalties away.

"We need to get back to good defence. It was a poor and soft start and we gave ourselves too much to do.

"We scored some tries in the second half but it wasn't enough as we were out-muscled.

"We had too much defence to do and we have a lot to learn.

"We're a confident bunch but we're low on gas. Hull are the same with injures but they coped better."