Mark Wood takes confidence from keeping it tight for England

Mark Wood is fast becoming England's go-to economy expert to stifle the world's best batsmen.

It was Wood who delivered the match-winning over to defend just seven runs needed by South Africa's big-hitting Chris Morris and David Miller last weekend.

When Bangladesh were then eyeing up a 330-plus total at The Oval in England's Champions Trophy opener on Thursday, Eoin Morgan turned to Wood - and he did not disappoint, serving up the most miserly run-rate of the home seamers.

His next assignment is to transport his knack from Southampton and London to Wales as England seek to add a second Group A success against New Zealand in Cardiff.

They are heading west without Chris Woakes, out of the tournament with a side strain which limited him to just two overs at the start of the eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

The onus will therefore fall ever more on Wood - and although it has been his pace partner Liam Plunkett in the wickets of late - he has a spring in his step too after closing out a two-run win which had become highly unlikely while Morris and Miller were running amok in a stand packed with fours and sixes until it suddenly fizzled out into singles.

"Morris hit one ball I bowled back to the north-east!" Wood said.

"So to come out of that on the winning side definitely gave me a lot of confidence."

Asked if he had any realistic hope of success at the start of that final over, Wood said: "Honestly, no.

"I thought with two set batsmen it's not enough, but after the first couple of balls I knew my plan and started to believe."

When the pressure inevitably mounts again over the next two weeks, and beyond, Wood will have tricks up his sleeve - and faith that they might well work, including in Cardiff.

If he is asked to bowl the death overs, he will be happy to step up as one of several he believes can do the job for Morgan.

"I'm comfortable with it," he said.

"We've got a number of people that can do it. Liam did it (against Bangladesh); Ben Stokes has done it in India and in Twenty20 cricket, and done it really well."

One of the keys for Wood will be to keep his cool and take his time, whatever the match situation.

"At times you can almost rush through it," he added.

"Sometimes it's nice if the captain comes up to you and you have a little chat.

"I know my run-up is very short and stop-start - but if you can have that little break, take a breather, that helps.

"Sometimes the ball is flying here there and everywhere, so you've just got to be so clear with your plans."

He continues to experiment occasionally, to try to stay ahead of a modern game in a frenetic state of flux.

It is one Wood is delighted to be involved in - "where you want to be, playing in big tournaments for your country" - although he admits some of his variations still need a little more work, as he discovered against Bangladesh when one floated tamely up towards Tamim Iqbal's leg-stump ... and then accelerated into the crowd.

"I've been working on a new slower ball with (pace coach) Ottis Gibson," he said.

"(But) I tried it for one ball, and it went for six - so I might put that away for a little bit longer."