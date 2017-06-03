Middlesex frustrated by Somerset at Lord's

Reigning Specsavers county champions Middlesex appear to be on course for the fourth successive draw of an uninspired Division One title defence after Somerset enjoyed the best of a sun-kissed second day at Lord's.

As the Middlesex bowlers endured a wicketless morning session, centuries by Dean Elgar and Lewis Gregory allowed the visitors to bat on until well after tea before their declaration on 443 for nine.

In the 22 remaining overs of an extended 104-over day that helped make up for Friday's rain delays, Middlesex went in at stumps to reach the mid-point of the match on 42 without loss - a first innings deficit of 401.

Their openers, Nick Compton and Nick Gubbins, endured a stern test to finish unscathed on 19 and 21 respectively.

Somerset were indebted to a record sixth-wicket stand between Elgar and Gregory that rescued their side from the depths of 80 for six to the undoubted riches of four batting bonus points.

Elgar crunched a season-best 158 while Gregory, in hitting 137, sailed past his previous best - an unbeaten 73 scored against Yorkshire at Headingley last season - to post his maiden first-class century in his 78th innings.

Adam Lyth scored a battling century as Yorkshire pushed hard for victory over Lancashire in the Specsavers County Championship match at Headingley.

Yorkshire, replying to 123, started the day at 93 for two and had to work hard for their runs against an improving visiting attack, who restricted them to 273 all out on the stroke of tea.

Lyth notched his first four-day hundred of the season and the 22nd of his first-class career. The Yorkshire opening batsman reached three figures after lunch off 234 balls having spent 71 minutes in the nineties and later saw Lancashire reach the close on 141 for four from 48 overs, a deficit of nine.

Sean Ervine collected a double century before Hampshire's bowling attack decimated Warwickshire on day two at the Ageas Bowl.

Ervine moved from 140 overnight to sublime 203 to hand his side a first-innings total of 515. But Hampshire's domination on the game did not stop there as they left Warwickshire floundering on 49 for six - still 316 behind the follow on.

A century from Billy Godleman, his third of the season, has given Derbyshire the opportunity of ending a barren sequence of results against their neighbours Nottinghamshire.

Godleman made 121 as his side reached 363, a first-innings lead of 134 on the second day of their County Championship Division Two match at Trent Bridge.

Without a Championship win anywhere since July 2015, Derbyshire also have not defeated their local rivals in Nottingham for 15 years but t heir chances of halting those streaks have been boosted by a solid couple of days, which have left the leaders on the back foot. In the final session of the day Notts reached 67 for two, still runs adrift.

Third-placed Worcestershire produced an excellent response after conceding their second-highest total in matches against Sussex at Hove.

Luke Wells followed his 258 in his last appearance at Hove with 155, Luke Wright made 87 and David Wiese a rapid 66 before Sussex declared on 579 for eight.

But Worcestershire openers Daryl Mitchell (85no) and Brett D'Oliveira (43no) prospered after negotiating the new ball to post an unbeaten century stand as they reached 139 without loss from 44 overs at the close.

Max Holden's maiden century in only his sixth first-class game left Durham kicking themselves for dropping him twice early on the second day against Northamptonshire at Chester-le-Street.

Once the England Under 19 captain, on loan from Middlesex, had departed for a stoic 124, Northamptonshire lost all their last three wickets on 338 and in 22 overs Durham reached 78 for one in their second innings, trailing by 94.