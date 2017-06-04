Cristiano Ronaldo feels youthful after latest Champions League triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels as young as ever after guiding Real Madrid to a record 12th triumph in European football's premier competition.

Ronaldo scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Juventus in Cardiff as Real became the first side to retain the Champions League trophy in the modern era.

It was Ronaldo's fourth Champions League title - three for Real and one at Manchester United - and his double took him to 600 career goals for club and country.

"My age is just a number, I feel like a young boy," 32-year-old Ronaldo said after being handed the man-of-the-match award by his former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I am very happy - an amazing season again. We've won trophies and of course it is one of the best moments of my career - I have the opportunity to say this every year but it's true!

"This season was amazing again, last season was amazing.

"I have two or three days to rest now then I have a qualifying game for Portugal.

"Then we have Confederations Cup (in Russia). It is a long season but I am motivated.

"I am happy, these are good moments."

Ronaldo's double gave him 42 Real goals this season, spearheading the Spanish giants' first LaLiga and European Cup double since 1957-58.

His display also made the Madrid fans who have previously whistled him look all the more absurd.

"It's not the moment to speak about that," he said when asked about such criticism.

"I speak already a few times about that.

"The most important (thing) is that I again had an amazing season, me and my team-mates have done the double.

"I think people don't have words to criticise because the numbers don't lie, you know?"