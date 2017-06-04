India's batsmen dominate Pakistan in rain-affected Champions Trophy clash

India piled on 319 for three in their Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan, who turned in a ragged first-innings performance at Edgbaston.

In front of a cacophonous capacity crowd in Birmingham, and up to a billion television viewers worldwide, Pakistan were shoddy in the field, flaky under catches and too passive with ball in hand as Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh all helped themselves to half-centuries.

Sharma's 91 was the highest of the scores, but also the least fluent, while Kohli's unbeaten 81 culminated in some thrilling strokeplay that saw India plunder 72 from the last 24 balls of an innings reduced to 48 overs by rain delays.

Pakistan's woes were exacerbated by injuries to seamers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, who both left the field after breaking down mid-over.

Things had started brightly for Pakistan, who won the toss and saw Amir send down a brilliant first over. That was as good as it got.

The fielding gaffes began almost immediately, Ahmed Shehzad fluffing a regulation stop at point to set a trend that peaked with Hasan Ali dropping Yuvraj on eight and sub-fielder Faheem Ashraf shelling Kohli on 43.

Indian openers Sharma and Dhawan (68) shared an opening stand of 136, and while that was an impressive foundation it also felt like the bare minimum against a compliant attack.

Their scoring was consistent but conservative until both men livened up as they approached their half-centuries, Sharma crossing the line with six off Shadab Khan and Dhawan close behind thanks to three successive fours off the wayward Wahab.

When the breakthrough came, three balls from the halfway point, it was from a Shadab full toss which Dhawan redirected straight to midwicket.

An ear-splitting reaction followed signalling Kohli's arrival, but Pakistan briefly rallied either side of a second rain delay as Amir and Hasan Ali tied up Sharma.

He went 43 balls without a boundary before pumping Wahab wide of mid-off then rocking back to the next ball for six. Sharma was just beginning to relocate his timing when he was run out nine short of his ton, undone by a bouncing bat as he dived to make his ground.

His departure had freed India up for a run-feast, Yuvraj (53) and Kohli putting on 93 at almost 10 an over as all notion of Pakistani discipline evaporated. First Amir, then Wahab pulled up lame and the remainder of the attack was brutalised.

When Yuvraj departed lbw to Hasan it led to another upping of the ante, Kohli unfurling some imperious strokes and Hardik Pandya (20no) launcing Imad for three sixes in as many balls in the final over.