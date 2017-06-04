Kristina Mladenovic beats defending champion Garbine Muguruza at French Open

Kristina Mladenovic overcame 16 double faults to stun defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round of the French Open.

This was the biggest match of the women's tournament so far - 2016 winner against great French hope.

Mladenovic has been one of the form players of the year and arrived in Paris high on the list of favourites to lift the trophy, despite only having reached the quarter-finals of a grand slam once.

She can now make that twice after a 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory over Muguruza that was not short on drama.

Mladenovic raced through the first set but Muguruza pegged her back, with the Spaniard looking much more like the player who stunned Serena Williams last year than the one who has failed to make a single final since.

Muguruza had taken confidence from coming through three tough matches but a break of serve at the start of the decider gave the impetus back to Mladenovic.

The 24-year-old tweaked her back on the eve of the tournament and has struggled on serve ever since.

She was under pressure in almost every game - often self-inflicted with a raft of double faults.

But Mladenovic played superbly on the big points, pumping her fist and screaming after every one, and Muguruza's resistance wilted in a poor final game.

The Spaniard stormed off court wagging her finger at the vocal crowd, while Mladenovic celebrated almost as if she had won the tournament, running to shake hands with French federation president Bernard Giudicelli.

Three more wins would see her become the first home winner of a singles title at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000, but there must be some concern over how much physical and emotional energy she has expended.

The 13th seed came close to losing in both the first and third rounds and must now refocus for a last-eight clash with either Venus Williams or Timea Bacsinszky.

It will be Bacsinszky who Mladenovic faces after the 30th seed defeated Williams 5-7 6-2 6-1, meaning there will be a new grand slam champion on the women's side.

Williams recovered from 5-1 down to win the first set but then faded against Swiss Bacsinszky, who is through to the quarter-finals for the third straight year.

Caroline Wozniacki, with two slam finals now the most experienced player left, continued her fine year with a surprise 6-1 4-6 6-2 victory over 2009 winner Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Wozniacki has never been particularly at home on clay and had not made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros since 2010.

Kuznetsova, meanwhile, rates clay as her favourite surface and had been among the hot favourites to lift the trophy.

But Kuznetsova's tally of 41 unforced errors was far too high, while Wozniacki showed unexpected aggression on her forehand, matching her opponent's tally of 26 winners.

Wozniacki is in Paris with NBA star boyfriend David Lee, and she believes happiness off the court is a factor in her form.

The Dane, previously engaged to Rory McIlroy, said: "I think if everything is calm and good in life, it makes it much easier to focus on the court.

"I have great support. I have great people with me here. It's nice to know that they have my back no matter what."

Wozniacki next faces teenage Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, who knocked out another former slam champion and dark horse in Sam Stosur to reach her first quarter-final.