Steven Finn gets the nod to replace injured Chris Woakes in England squad

Steven Finn will replace the injured Chris Woakes in England's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council has confirmed.

Woakes was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after suffering a side strain early in England's opening Group A victory against Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.

The ICC announced, as expected on Sunday morning, that Woakes' fellow frontline seamer Finn will join the England squad - who will prepare in Cardiff for their next match against New Zealand on Tuesday.

A brief statement read: "The ICC has confirmed that the event technical committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has approved Steven Finn as a replacement player for Chris Woakes in the England squad for the tournament."

Finn has 69 one-day international caps and was in action for his country less than a week ago on his home ground at Lord's when Woakes was being rested with a thigh niggle which cleared up before the start of the Champions Trophy.

The Middlesex seamer was not chosen in England's initial squad for the global tournament but may well come straight into the hosts' team against the Kiwis if they again choose to pick only one spinner - as at The Oval.