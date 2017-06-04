Thoughts of British and Irish Lions with people affected by London terror attack

Captain Sam Warburton says the thoughts of the British and Irish Lions are with those affected by Saturday night's terror attack in London.

Three men were shot dead after killing six and injuring 48 more with a van and knife attack in the capital.

The Lions played the first match of their tour in Whangarei on Saturday, beating the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

And Warburton said: "The guys have woken up to some news of some unfortunate events that happened in London.

"I just wanted to wish those involved all the best wishes from the Lions players and management.

"Our thoughts are always with the people back home in Britain and Ireland. O ur thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the families and people involved in that incident."

England's football team, who are preparing for games in Scotland and France, expressed their condolences on social media.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and their families and friends following the attacks in London on Saturday evening," England tweeted.

Arsenal and Tottenham were among the London clubs to post their sympathies.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by last night's attack #LondonBridge," Arsenal posted.

Spurs said: "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with all those affected by the tragic events in London last night."