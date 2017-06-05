British Cycling calls July EGM with drastic changes to the board on the agenda

Most of the British Cycling directors accused of covering up a report into claims of bullying within the GB team will be replaced in reforms set to be voted on next month.

The governing body has been in the dock ever since ex-GB track sprinter Jess Varnish made her allegations about former technical director Shane Sutton more than a year ago.

Those claims, and subsequent ones from other riders, have been investigated by an independent panel and its preliminary report was leaked to the Daily Mail in March.

That report, sent to the boards of British Cycling and funding agency UK Sport in December, was scathing in its criticism of how an internal investigation led by British Cycling board member Alex Russell had been handled.

It accused Russell's fellow directors of "sanitising" and even "reserving" her findings, which resulted in Sutton being found guilty of one relatively minor offence from the nine with which he was charged.

Later in March, a Freedom of Information Act request by Press Association Sport revealed UK Sport also had "serious concerns" about the board's treatment of Varnish's complaint.

Sutton, who has always maintained his innocence, quit in April 2016, with former chief executive Ian Drake leaving his post in January.

Since then, British Cycling has appointed a new chairman in Jonathan Browning, brought in Julie Harrington from the Football Association as chief executive, hired a new human resources boss and revamped its code of conduct.

But even more radical surgery is required if British Cycling is to comply with sports minister Tracey Crouch's new governance code.

From November, any organisation that wants public money from grassroots funding body Sport England or UK Sport must comply with the code, which is intended to raise leadership standards across sport.

Sport England has allocated £17million to British Cycling to boost participation and UK Sport has said it will provide £26million for the GB Olympic and Paralympic teams' preparations for Tokyo 2020 but both sums depend on code compliance.

With any major reform needing a vote from the sport's 130,000-strong membership and the next annual general meeting not scheduled until November, British Cycling has been forced to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for July 22.

The new senior team have spent the last few months coming up with a reformed structure and then travelling the country to sell the idea to the members. This has been done via a series of "road shows" at the 10 English regions and national councils in Scotland and Wales.

The key changes are a reduction in the number of elected regional directors from six to four, permanent seats for elected representatives from Scotland and Wales, an increase in the number of openly recruited independents from three to four and the appointment of an independent chair. Harrington will also be added to bring the board up to 12 members.

This means president Bob Howden, who gave up his dual role of chairman in February, will lose his position on the board and Browning will have to reapply if he wants to continue as independent chairman, as he must go through an open recruitment process.

It is understood that the former motor industry executive is considering his options and will decide on what he wants to do after the EGM.

But the other major change is the introduction of a limit for directors of three three-year terms, which is becoming the norm across British sport.

This, however, means six of the eight elected members on the current board must stand down, with only the Eastern region's Dr George Gilbert and Welsh representative Nick Smith being eligible to continue. Current independents, Russell and Marion Lauder, can also continue and are expected to do so.

But with Drake gone, six long-standing members going and question marks over Browning's future, at least two thirds of those who oversaw the handling of last year's bullying row, not to mention the UK Anti-Doping investigation into claims of wrongdoing within the sport, will have left British Cycling - a remarkable turnover for a sport that has delivered so much medal and participation success over the last decade.

And the overhaul could be even more dramatic if the independent review's final report into the Varnish affair, which is expected next week, and UKAD's verdict on the doping allegation involving Sir Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky, which could come soon after, add to the sport's recent headaches.